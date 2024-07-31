King Charles ‘plagued' by the ‘Harry problem' amid cancer

King Charles is constantly worried about the future of Prince Harry away from the monarchy.



His Majesty, who is currently fighting cancer amid Kingship, is bothered by distance from his youngest son.

Speaking about the King’s worries, royal author Robert Jobson says: "As for King Charles, he's let it be known that he'll never shut the door on his second child, though there seems little chance of a meaningful reconciliation for now. And Harry and Meghan? Their biggest paydays – for the book and the Netflix series – seem to be behind them.”

The expert then noted how Harry’s antics have made him unpopular amongst people.

“Now that the public have wearied of their constant complaints, they're trying to find an income stream (jam, anyone?) that doesn't involve dishing dirt on the Royal Family,” Jobson said.

He adds: "It's possible, of course, that they may never again be able to conjure up the many millions required to fuel their chosen lifestyle. The 'Harry problem', as it's known among Palace staff, continues to plague the King. 'What worries His Majesty, and his top team,' says a Palace official, 'is what is going to happen when all the money runs out.'"