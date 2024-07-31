King Charles still worries about Prince Harry: Here's why

King Charles is said to be still worried about his younger son Prince Harry despite their feud, a royal expert has claimed citing palace insiders.



Royal expert Robert Jobson has made these claims in his new book, Catherine, The Princess of Wales: The Biography.

The monarch remains open to restoring his ties with estranged son, and the thought of Harry's funds running dry presents a key concern for him.

The InStyle, citing Jobson’s book, reported, “As for King Charles, he's let it be known that he'll never shut the door on his second child, though there seems little chance of a meaningful reconciliation for now."

Jobson further said, "And Harry and Meghan [Markle]? Their biggest paydays—for the book and the Netflix series—seem to be behind them. Now that the public have wearied of their constant complaints, they're trying to find an income stream (jam, anyone?) that doesn't involve dishing dirt on the royal family."

The royal expert continued: "It's possible, of course, that they may never again be able to conjure up the many millions required to fuel their chosen lifestyle. The 'Harry problem,' as it's known among palace staff, continues to plague the king. 'What worries his majesty and his top team,' says a palace official, 'Is what is going to happen when all the money runs out.'"