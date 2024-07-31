Sarah Ferguson finally reveals biggest ‘dream' of her life

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has disclosed her biggest ‘dream’ of her life after Britain won its first gold medal at the Paris Olympics when it successfully defended its equestrian team eventing title.



Taking to Instagram, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother shared her never-before-seen childhood photos riding on her horses, and revealed her dream.

She said, “Growing up riding my 12.2 pony called Spider, I always dreamed of winning a gold medal in Equestrian.

“So watching Team GB and their brilliant riders achieve our first of the summer Olympics yesterday was absolutely remarkable. Congratulations on such an amazing achievement.”

Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen defended Great Britain’s eventing team title from Tokyo 2020 and, in doing so, given Team GB their first gold medal of Paris 2024.



Princess Anne awarded the medals to the riders.

The Princess Royal had competed at the 1976 Olympic Games in eventing and her daughter, Zara Tindall, won Olympic silver in team eventing at the 2012 London Games.