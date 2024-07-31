Kate Middleton urges William to negotiate with Prince Harry over new Royal show

Kate Middleton has urged Prince William to negotiate with Prince Harry over Omid Scobie’s upcoming Royal TV show amid speculations that he and Meghan Markle might be involved in it.



As per recent report by Closer Magazine, the Princess of Wales is concerned regarding Scobie’s forthcoming TV show, Royal Spin, fearing that it might have references to their feud with the Sussexes.

While the series is a fictional show, its alleged similarities to Harry and Meghan’s story have raised concerns, especially for the cancer-stricken Princess Kate.

As for William, the insider said he is "absolutely seething" over the show, concerned that it will portray him and his family in a negative light.

However, the Prince of Wales has made it clear that he won't reach out to his Harry to discuss the show for “fear it could be used as part of the storyline and paint him in an even more negative light.”

Although it is not confirmed if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are involved in this project with Scobie, often referred to as Meghan’s ‘mouth-piece,’ the Waleses remain concerned.

Before concluding, the insider warned that if the show is "full of digs" at Kate, William, and other royals, it will destroy any hopes of reconciliation.

“Harry, Meghan, William and Kate have not been in the same room since the Queen’s funeral in 2022, so it seems unlikely this new royal TV project will build any bridges, whether or not the Sussexes have been consulted,” they added.