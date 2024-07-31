 
Kanye West, Bianca Censori behaviour draws conflicting reports

Conflicting reports regarding Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship mar the understanding of them

July 31, 2024

Contradictory reports emerge about the relationship between Kanye West and Bianca Censori. Some claim he was in total control of her while others say she likes the attention.

In the latest report in Life & Style, it was said, “Kanye now exerts total control over Bianca’s life.”

This shed light on the alleged control of Ye on his wife and the disturbing treatment he meted out to her which was reported to be a constant fear of her family and friends.

“He films her from every angle before they go out," the insider revealed. “Then he critiques her body right down to her private parts — it’s so demeaning,” adding, “Kanye also screens her social media and controls what she eats and drinks.”

“She’s not even allowed to go to bed until he tells her. He says it’s for her benefit, but he’s turned her into his own Stepford Wife!” the source said.

However, on the other hand, an earlier report in In Touch painted a completely different picture of Bianca and her role in her marriage.

“Bianca is extremely intelligent, well-educated, and beyond ambitious,” the tipster tattled. “This idea that she’s some sort of victim is way off the mark. She’s absolutely loving the attention she creates by baring her body in public.”

Instead of what was widely claimed that Kanye was forcing Bianca to dress in an indecent way, the report says it was the Melbourne native herself deciding to make her hubby happy by showing her skin.

“She’s got no problem flaunting her incredible body if that’s what keeps Kanye happy,” the mole squealed.

“Putting up with his madness is a means to an end for her. Bianca is getting everything she wants in the way of fashion deals and connections," they spilled.

