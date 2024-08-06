Prince Harry is dialing up King Charles' dread

Experts fear Prince Harry is allegedly working very hard to dial up King Charles’ dread.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser made her feelings known about the Sussexes’ allegedly royal court in her piece for News.com.au.

In that piece she explained, “Nearly since the second the Megxit hammer dropped in 2020, Crown Inc feared Harry and Meghan setting up a rival royal ‘court’, albeit one with cold brew on tap and scheduled breathwork breaks.”

“And Harry and Meghan launching themselves as globetrotting, hug-dispensing, alterna-royals? Let’s just dial up the supposed Palace dread,” she chimed in to say.

For those unversed, last year the couple sped off to Vancouver in coordination with the Invictus Games that were going to be held just three months from then.

Afterwards they made their way to Nigeria in May, for a 72-hour visit hosted by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa.

Now though, they stand close to taking a trip out to Cambodia and according to Ms Elser, if we add up these trips, so far “this year, and what you have are Harry and Meghan really spreading their wings, flexing their international muscles and some other trite sayings.”

Something the late Queen was scared of happening, it is pertinent to mention.