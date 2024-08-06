 
Geo News

Travis Kelce addresses engagement rumors with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating in September 2023

By
Web Desk
|

August 06, 2024

Travis Kelce addresses engagement rumors to Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce addresses engagement rumors to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has dismissed the rumors of his engagement with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Recently, an insider revealed to Page Six that the lovebirds’ “engagement is happening soon.”

However, a representative for the Kansas City Chiefs player has put an end to rumors, confirming that there are "no any official engagement plans in place.”

Earlier, another source claimed to Life & Style that Taylor and Travis are “trying hard to maintain a spark” in their relationship as their work commitments grow.

"Taylor is especially freaked out because she’s always got this fear of other women trying to get at Travis hanging over her head,” the insider told the outlet.

"The pop star trusts Travis and he has not done anything to make her worry, but the reality is he’s a guy and there’s always a temptation," a tipster added.

Duchess Sophie gets emotional as Britain break world record to win Olympic Gold video
Duchess Sophie gets emotional as Britain break world record to win Olympic Gold
King Charles walking in mud and sludge because of Prince Harry
King Charles walking in mud and sludge because of Prince Harry
How did Meghan Markle celebrate her 43rd birthday?
How did Meghan Markle celebrate her 43rd birthday?
'Deadpool 3' director weighs in on Henry Cavill cameo
'Deadpool 3' director weighs in on Henry Cavill cameo
Elliot Page glows at premiere of The Umbrella Academy's season 4 video
Elliot Page glows at premiere of The Umbrella Academy's season 4
‘Concerned' Prince Harry unable to find way to King Charles video
‘Concerned' Prince Harry unable to find way to King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wings in international waters causes uproar
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wings in international waters causes uproar
‘House of the Dragon' creator drops major update about upcoming season
‘House of the Dragon' creator drops major update about upcoming season