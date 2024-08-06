Travis Kelce addresses engagement rumors with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce addresses engagement rumors to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has dismissed the rumors of his engagement with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Recently, an insider revealed to Page Six that the lovebirds’ “engagement is happening soon.”

However, a representative for the Kansas City Chiefs player has put an end to rumors, confirming that there are "no any official engagement plans in place.”

Earlier, another source claimed to Life & Style that Taylor and Travis are “trying hard to maintain a spark” in their relationship as their work commitments grow.

"Taylor is especially freaked out because she’s always got this fear of other women trying to get at Travis hanging over her head,” the insider told the outlet.

"The pop star trusts Travis and he has not done anything to make her worry, but the reality is he’s a guy and there’s always a temptation," a tipster added.