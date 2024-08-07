 
Geo News

Prince Harry leaves King Charles 'furious' yet again

Prince Harry has decided not to bring his wife Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet to UK due to security fears

By
Web Desk
|

August 07, 2024

King Charles is reportedly 'furious' at his younger son Prince Harry but avoiding responding to the duke publicly.

This has been claimed by royal expert Tom Quinn following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest interview.

The royal expert also claimed that there are no signs of hope the monarch, who is desperate to meet his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, will see them in the near future.

Speaking to the Mirror, Quinn reflected on Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision of not bringing their kids to UK, saying, "Charles believes Harry should let bygones be bygones for the sake of Archie and Lilibet, but he senses that access to the children is being used as a bargaining chip and that, in Charles’ view, is unforgivable."

The royal expert further said: "Despite Harry’s attacks on the royal family his father has avoided responding by attacking his son publicly, but privately, King Charles is furious. So much so that he is now refusing to take calls from his son."

