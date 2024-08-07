Demi Moore treats fans with a glimpse into her special family outing

Demi Moore treats fans with glimpse into her special family outing

Demi Moore, the American actress and film producer showcased a glimpse into her family life.

The Ghost actress took it to Instagram while creating a carousel post with her granddaughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis and her three adult daughters at the Sun Valley Music Festival.

The 60-year-old donned her striped tee and jeans while cradling her two-year-old Chihuahua Pilaf aka Little Mouse while resting on a plaid mattress on the grass.

In this regard, Demi captioned her family outing post by writing, “Picnicking on the grass, listening to a magnificent orchestra, and surrounded by the majestic Idaho Mountains.”

In the carousel post, Demi Moore's featured eldest daughter Rumer Willis lying down with her 15-month-old daughter while enjoying the free 40th Anniversary Gala concert featuring 19-time Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma performing Antonín Dvořák's Cello Concerto in B Minor.

While commenting on Demi's post, Landman castmate Ali Larter wrote, “Loved bumping into you with all your beautiful girls!”



According to Daily Mail, the 35-year-old influencer hasn't been photographed with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, whom she started dating in May 2022, since their trip to New York City in June.



Furthermore, as per the publication, the Emmy-nominated producer was also joined by her 33-year-old daughter Scout Willis, 30-year-old daughter Tallulah Willis, florist Eric Buterbaugh, and her Feud co-star Patrick Hilgart.