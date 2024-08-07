 
Geo News

Prince William makes big announcement after Kate Middleton's major decision

Kate Middleton's trip to Balmoral will mark her longest journey since cancer diagnosis

By
Web Desk
|

August 07, 2024

Prince William makes big announcement after Kate Middletons major decision
Prince William makes big announcement after Kate Middleton's major decision

Prince William has made a big announcement days after reports Kate Middleton has decided to join the royal family at Balmoral this summer holidays.

The Prince of Wales took to X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram stories and reposted Homewards tweet and Insta post where his initiative made the major announcement.

Prince William had launched his Homewards initiative one year ago with the ambitious aim of ending homelessness.

The Homewards announcement reads, “Open now! Make sure to visit Homelessness: Reframed. An exhibition created by #Homewards, Eleven Eleven Foundation & Saatchi Gallery to change perceptions of homelessness through art."

Prince William makes big announcement after Kate Middletons major decision

William’s post came days after reports Kate Middleton, who is undergoing treatment for cancer and has stepped back from royal duties, has decided to join Prince William, George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and other members of the royal family at Balmoral for a summer holiday.

King Charles regularly invites his family to the Scottish castle during the summer months to relax.

Kate Middleton’s trip to Balmoral will mark her longest journey since her cancer diagnosis.

Ashley Park shares story behind her relationship with 'eye candy' Paul Forman
Ashley Park shares story behind her relationship with 'eye candy' Paul Forman
Blake Lively raves about Ryan Reynolds ahead of her film
Blake Lively raves about Ryan Reynolds ahead of her film
Kate Winslet being honoured with huge achievement
Kate Winslet being honoured with huge achievement
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman hit ‘It Ends With Us' premiere in style
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman hit ‘It Ends With Us' premiere in style
Prince Harry warned THIS move would be catastrophic for peace talks with royal family
Prince Harry warned THIS move would be catastrophic for peace talks with royal family
Jenna Ortega reveals why she doesn't share her love life with fans
Jenna Ortega reveals why she doesn't share her love life with fans
Demi Moore treats fans with a glimpse into her special family outing
Demi Moore treats fans with a glimpse into her special family outing
Kit Harington spills the beans whether his kids will watch 'Game of Thrones' video
Kit Harington spills the beans whether his kids will watch 'Game of Thrones'