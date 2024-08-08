Sabrina Carpenter admits facing 'lot of questioning' before 'Espresso' release

Sabrina Carpenter just revealed the hurdles she faced before releasing her hit track, Espresso.

In an exclusive conversation with Variety, the 25-year-old pop musician recalled how she faced “a lot of questioning" when she decided to release her now-smash hit single that became her first top-five on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and her first number one in the U.K., Ireland and Australia.

"I was completely alone in wanting to release Espresso. Not so much from my immediate team. But when it came to ‘the powers above,’” the Feather singer told the outlet.

Carpenter continued, "There was a lot of questioning behind whether it made sense. But they trusted me in the end, and I was happy that I believed in myself at that moment."

Back in June, Sabrina Carpenter also spoke to Rolling Stone, reflecting on how her track, Espresso, became a success.

“My mom has been like, ‘Do you feel crazy right now?’” she said adding, “I just love that people get my sense of humor."

She also opened up about how she drew inspiration for the song from a trip to a crêperie while she was in France that resulted in the catchy chorus of the song.