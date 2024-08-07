Taylor Swift blocks Kanye West's entry at the top

The much-awaited Vultures 2 is here as Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign must have been eyeing for the top spot at the Billboard 200. But, not on Taylor Swift's watch, it appears.



Projections for next week's album chart put the Grammy winner still in first place for her Tortured Poets Department as the domination of the album remains unchallenged.

Whereas, Ye's joint album was said to debut at No. 2 with the combining the sales and streaming totals of 68,000 album units, according to Forbes.

In his latest album meanwhile, the Power hitmaker seems to drop a reference to the megastar and her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce," he rapped in the Lifestyle (Demo).

Taylor and Kanye have a long history of bad blood which erupted after his infamous interference during her acceptance speech at the MTV Music Awards in 2009.

With his Famous song in 2016, the father-of-four added fuel to the fire. “I feel like me and Taylor might still have *** / I made that ****** famous," he spitted the bars.

Taylor on the other hand opened up about the impact of the feud on her in an interview to Today in 2023, sharing, “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before."