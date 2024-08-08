Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck finding decision to divorce 'hard to navigate'?

According to The Mirror, a family law attorney told the outlet how the estranged couple might just find it "very hard to navigate their divorce in secrecy.”

Lopez and Affleck, who have not only been absent from public eye for several months, but have also been confirmed to be living separately, have sparked rumors of a split.

Initially, different reports suggested that the couple might just give their marriage another shot however, now it seems that circumstances have led them to opt for a divorce.

For Evan D. Schein, a family law attorney, the divorce "comes as no surprise,” as he further told the outlet, "With reports surfacing that the divorce papers are officially signed, we can finally put the Jen and Ben divorce rumours to bed and say goodnight and goodbye to Bennifer as we know it."

As he also speculated that the Get On The Floor singer and Ben would face hurdles while finalising their divorce.

"Given the enormous and unsurprising publicity of their relationship, it would not be shocking if Jen and Ben feel a sense of relief with the finalisation of their divorce and now, they can move forward,” he stated.