Prince Harry final call with Diana leaves lifetime of ‘regret'

Prince Harry talked about his sad phone call with Princess Diana moments before she passed away.



The Duke of Sussex, who wishes his final call with Diana was a bit longer, admits he regrets his haste till date.

In the 2007 documentary 'Diana, Our Mother', Harry said: “I can’t really necessarily remember what I said. But all I do remember is probably, you know, regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was. And if I’d known that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother – the things I would have said to her.”

Meanwhile, elder brother Prince William added: “I remember just feeling completely numb, disorientated, dizzy. You feel very, very confused. And you keep asking yourself, ‘Why me?’ All the time, ‘Why? What have I done? Why? Why has this happened to us?’”

Harry said of Prince Charles on 'Diana, 7 days': “One of the hardest things for a parent to have to do is to tell your children that your other parent has died. How you deal with that? I don’t know. But you know, he was there for us.

“He was the one out of two left, and he tried to do his best and to make sure that we were protected and looked after. But you know, he was going through the same grieving process as well,” said William.