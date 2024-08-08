Rachel Leviss shares thoughts on last season of 'Vanderpump Rules': 'Hard to watch'

Rachel Leviss has revealed that she struggled to watch the last season of Vanderpump Rules.

The 29-year-old actress, who quit the reality TV show following her affair with Tom Sandoval, shared her thoughts on the latest season during her interview with Us Weekly.

When Rachel asked if she would ever return to Vanderpump Rules, she replied, "It would take all-expenses paid therapy. I would need a therapist on call and therapy sessions after every single filming session."

She continued, "I just don’t know if I see a path forward because it’s not a healthy dynamic. I’m trying to protect my mental health and I’m trying to live an authentic life.”

"It was a hard thing to watch the show this past season and have them talk about me constantly. I was not there to defend myself and that was hard,” added the actress.

Despite this, Rachel shared that she's learned some important life lessons through her experience in Vanderpump Rules.

"There’s a huge life lesson with external validation. It would make sense why someone who gets external validation finds themselves on a reality TV show. Ultimately you want to be seen and you want to be heard by others and you want to be valued,” she explained.

"So I think the biggest life lesson for me is to validate myself from within. I do have a tendency to over-explain things because I hate it when there’s information out there that’s not true and it’s defamatory. Then I become defensive,” Rachel added.