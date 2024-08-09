 
Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum share 'beautiful experience' of 'Blink Twice'

'Blink Twice' will hit the theaters on August 23, 2024

Web Desk
August 09, 2024

Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum share ‘beautiful experience' of ‘Blink Twice'

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum have shared their “beautiful experience” of working together on Blink Twice.

The two, who were just friends before finding love with one another, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the psychological thriller on Thursday.

"I think there is so much trust there," Zoe told Entertainment Tonight about her directorial debut. "And you're able to go to places that maybe you couldn't go with someone that you maybe don't know as well."

"So it was a really beautiful experience to work together creatively," the 35-year-old shared.

Channing also shared his thoughts on starring in Zoe’s first directorial project, saying it was a relationship-cementing experience.

"It was really interesting, because we started as friends just working on a project that we both really believe in," Channing said.

"When things start in that creative place... you just respect each other's point of view, you respect each other's mind, each others' experience in life,” he added.

