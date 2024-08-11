Prince Harry tired of 'dog walking' in America, raising fights with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going through several arguments over future in America, it is revealed.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in California, are facing issues as Harry feels lack of purpose amid his time in the US.

Royal expert Tom Quinn reveals: "Harry is increasingly bored and looking back across the Atlantic where most of his army and school friends still live and whom he never sees because they won't visit him in the States because they find Meghan difficult."

He adds: "After he’s taken the dog for a walk and maybe gone for a drive, he has nothing to do other than support Meghan. Meghan on the other hand needs someone who has serious determination to succeed in the world. This has led to huge tensions."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.