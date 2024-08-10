Ryan Reynolds gushes over Blake Lively's 'revelatory' performance

Ryan Reynolds just discussed the impact his wife, Blake Lively’s latest film, It Ends With Us, had on him.

In the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s 2016 best-selling novel of the same name, Lively portrays the protagonist, Lily Bloom, who runs into her childhood love amidst suffering domestic abuse in her marriage.

In a conversation on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the star who made headlines for his new movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, stated how his wife’s performance in the romance film, moved him.

"I was a mess. Also, I found Blake's performance to be... I'm self-loathing enough for me, watching me is hard enough, but watching her, I would say filters through some of that prism as well, I was a mess, I found it (her performance) revelatory," he stated.

The Free Guy star admitted that his opinion was “biased” but insisted on the movie is "so good" as it offers "sparkle and charm and levity in moments.”

Ryan Reynolds also opened up about how their films, that is Deadpool 3 and It Ends With Us, were not supposed to be launched so closely together, originally but ended up being “plopped down in August” because of the previous actors’ strike.