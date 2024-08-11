Princess Beatrice taking ‘confidence' tips from Kate Middleton

Princess Beatrice is taking inspiration from Kate Middleton for in order to channel her most confident self.



Daughter of the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, Beatrice is posing value in being her own self as she rings in her 36th birthday.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, body language expert Darren Stanton notes of the Princess: “Beatrice is confident - similarly to Zara Tindall and Kate. She takes after her mother - who is also very much her own person. This is often shown through the clothes she wears, as she's not afraid to stand out from the crowd. In some ways, this is reminiscent of Kate, who she takes inspiration from. Kate's very similar in terms of being confident in their own skin.

Drawing further comparisons with Kate, the expert adds: "This all comes down to someone's self-esteem and the ability to adapt. Beatrice has shown she is very self-assured. It's taken quite a long time for her to gain this confidence. While she hasn’t been in the public eye as often as Kate, Beatrice has gradually shown she feels confident in her own skin. She holds her head high, is able to openly communicate her feelings and is happy to be taking part in Royal duties.”

He notes: “Beatrice doesn’t shy away from showing displays of affection in public. At times, we have seen her be very tactile by touching people on the arm. This reveals Beatrice is open with how she’s feeling and wants to come across as relatable and genuine - but to also connect with people and develop a trusting rapport with them.”