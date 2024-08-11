Prince William leaving Kate Middleton out to dry because of his fears

Prince William has just been slammed for his refusal to offer a helping hand to his cancer-stricken wife Kate Middleton.

Insight into this has been brought forward by Robert Jobson in his new book titled Catherine: A Biography of the Future Queen.

An excerpt of it obtained by the Daily Mail made the allegations public and reveal that Prince William completely “refused to budge” when it came time to taking his wife’s side during the photo editing scandal.

For those unversed, even “his PR team suggested he and Catherine issue a joint statement to help deflect the blame from her. The initial prepared statement used the words 'we' and 'our' but the prince decided not to release it.”

“After all, it was his wife who'd manipulated the snap and nothing to do with him, and if the press found out that he was covering for the princess, the speculation would only grow,” Mr Jobson revealed.

So “when the statement was finally issued, it came from Catherine alone,” he added before signing off.