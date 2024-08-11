Meghan Markle starting to demand a more driven partner than Prince Harry

Meghan Markle demands a more driven partner than Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is growing tried of Prince Harry’s inability to anything but take the dogs on a daily walk



The Duke’s daily chore of walking the dogs vs Meghan’s drive for Hollywood success has just been brought to light, with experts noting its brining about a lot of tensions in Montecito.

Royal author Tom Quinn made these comments regarding the Duke’s emotional state in the US and admitted all this to The Mirror during his most recent interview.

The author began his observation by noting how “bored” Prince Harry appears to look in his American life given the ‘sacrifices’ he feels he’s made with several of his closest friends.

He was even quoted saying, “Harry is increasingly bored and looking back across the Atlantic where most of his army and school friends still live and whom he never sees because they won't visit him in the States because they find Meghan difficult.”

“After he’s taken the dog for a walk and maybe gone for a drive, he has nothing to do other than support Meghan,” day in and day out.

But “Meghan on the other hand needs someone who has serious determination to succeed in the world,” and “this has led to huge tensions,” in the Sussexes’ Montecito home.