Kate Middleton enforces strict rules for Geroge, Charlotte, Louis

Kate Middleton has put forth massive rules and regulations for her children and one of them is an absolute with no considerations

August 11, 2024

Kate Middleton reportedly has a very strict approach when it comes to dealing with her children and it involves giving no inch in cases of misbehavior.

Insight into the family dynamics at play in Kensington have been shared by an inside source that is close to The Sun.

So much so that the insider in question explained, “Shouting is absolutely 'off limits' for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal.”

“The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William.”

“Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them.”

