Blake Lively kicks Ryan Reynolds box office win to the curb with shocking development

Blake Lively's new female centric film knocks outs Reynold Ryan's movie

Blake Lively starrer It Ends With Us knocked out Deadpool & Wolverine with with a record breaking box office opening.



The report by Deadline revealed that Lively’s film scored a strong $24 million on the day of its release, including $7 million from Thursday previews, beating Deadpool 3 which topped $15.6 million.

Directed by Justin Baldoni, the film opened with mixed reactions, as critics have rated it 59 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, while the Audience Score is a solid 94 percent.

The female-centric film based on a $25 million-budget romance drama has become an event movie in the markets where it has opened this weekend, notably seeing launch days that were 73% above The Fault in Our Stars, more than double A Star is Born and Little Women, over triple Anyone But You and more than four-times Sony's 2022 film Where the Crawdads Sing.

The top markets of the film are the UK ($2.4M), Australia ($2.4M), Brazil ($1.5M) and Mexico ($1M) and Sweden ($725K).

It Ends With Us is based on Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel of the same name and features Blake, Justin, Brandon Skelnar, Jenny Slate, and Hasan Minhaj.