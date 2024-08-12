Meghan Markle plans to expose Royal family’s weaknesses with next move

Meghan Markle is determined to show the world what she's capable of as sources reveal that the Duchess is a planning a revenge on the Royal family.



According to insiders, Meghan’s upcoming trip to Colombia with Prince Harry, is seen as a deliberate move to outshine the Royal Family and prove their relevance on the global stage.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, a tipster claimed that the Duchess of Sussex sees the tour as an opportunity to show the world that the Royal family misses her.

They claimed that the former Suits star is furious that she was no longer able to represent the family on tours after stepping down as a working royal in 2020.

"She knows how much she can turn it on and doing events like this was the one thing about royal life that appealed to her,” the insider said. “She was furious when that was taken away because she knows she’s such an asset.”

The source said that Meghan “feels her and Harry together really shine when meeting dignitaries and locals, and it helps with the brand and their plan to be the alternative Royal Family.”

“Meghan knows that nobody in the Royal Family can put on a show like her and Harry,” they added.

They went on to allege that Harry and Meghan felt "rejected" when they were told they could not represent the family on tours.

"When they left, they asked that they could still represent the family on tours but were told no, so she feels it’s the ultimate revenge as they were both so upset when they were rejected.”