Tom Cruise follows in Prince William, Kate Middleton footsteps

August 13, 2024

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has said that he was looking forward to Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Apparently following in the footsteps of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the actor shared a message of congratulations for all the athletes who took part in Olympics 2024.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram, Tom Cruise tweeted “To all the athletes, I understand and respect your passion, your dedication, your work ethic, to push yourself to the highest level of skill.

“Congratulations to each of you for what you have achieved, you are an inspiration to all.”

He continued, “To the beautiful city of Paris, thank you for hosting this extraordinary event. It has been a privilege to be a part of this iconic sporting tradition.”

“I am grateful to have been a part of this Olympic moment. I look forward to @LA28”, Cruise further said.

Earlier, Prince William and Kate Middleton also tweeted, “Well done @TeamGB, what an incredible journey!

“Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud!”

They further said, “Here's to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer.”

