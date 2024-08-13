Meghan Markle skeptical over using Archie, Lilibet to garner attention

Meghan Markle is reportedly thinking of bringing her and Prince Harry’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, on their forthcoming Colombia trip.



According to OK! Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex is aware that it would bring a lot of media attention if they are pictured together with their kids on the ‘faux-royal’ trip.

The California-based royal couple are very protective of their kids’ privacy. However, an insider claimed that Meghan is skeptical over the decision which could have a major impact on their lives.

Speaking on the matter, the insider said, "Meghan is debating whether to bring the children with her as she feels they’re old enough, especially Archie, to enjoy a trip like this and meet people from different cultures.”

"She’s well aware that it would bring extra attention and that if the four of them are pictured on the tour, it again adds to their brand,” they added.

This comes ahead of Harry and Meghan’s summer Colombia trip, which was announced by the Vice President Francia Márquez.

“As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country,” Márquez said in a statement.

She added, "In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress.”

"In addition to these meaningful interactions, the Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."