Meghan Markle hates word ‘impossible' as staff drop like flies

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s inability to keep staff for longer term has been laid bare by an expert.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who just lost their Chief of Staff Josh Kettler, three months in to the job, are branded difficult as employers

Speaking about the recent resignation, Royal expert Tom Quinn tells the Mirror : "In the years since Meghan and Harry married in 2018, they are estimated to have lost a staggering amount of key members of staff. One former employee told me the problem is that Meghan and Harry always assume that it is as easy to do something as it is to tell someone to do it. The couple hates being told something is just not possible.”

"Kettler had been seen as having the golden touch. Harry believed his new chief of staff could reverse his declining popularity in the States and transform him into an internationally important figure. Anything less than that would not be acceptable."

He adds: "What makes Kettler’s departure really embarrassing for the royal couple is that word is beginning to get around and one or two people who have been approached by them have turned down the chance to work for them.”

"The real issue is that Kettler’s departure reminds everyone that working for Meghan and Harry is a seemingly impossible task. They are just too demanding and always expect too much. Which is why Meghan has failed to appoint a chief executive for her internet cookery and lifestyle brand,” notes the expert.