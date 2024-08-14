 
Kate Middleton ‘bans' herself from Meghan Markle sympathy

Kate Middleton and Prince William want distance from the Sussexes

Web Desk
August 14, 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William have taken strict decisions about the eradication from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from their lives.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will now keep mum over the Sussex topic, a source tells Heat Magazine.

The insider said: “Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry-related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time this summer. Kate’s still very much focussing on her healing, and they decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan create, which understandably has a negative impact on her physical health, as well as mental health.”

This comes as Prince Harry admitted in a fresh interview in America that he is insecure ahead of bringing his wife and children to the UK.

Harry noted: “It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read. Whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is—and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

