Kanye West obsessed with wanting the 'perfect' baby

It seems Kanye West seeks perfection in everything, and according to a new report, he may want this in his new baby, too.



A well-placed source reveals the Grammy winner is turning to modern science to make a genetically “perfect” baby from Bianca Censori after natural ways did not provide the results he wanted.

“One of the main reasons he picked and groomed Bianca is because he’s convinced that her DNA will be a perfect blend with his to make the most genetically blessed offspring.”

It spilled, “He’s been trying to have it done the natural way, but the word is he’s been a little unsuccessful. So apparently now he’s planning the insemination or IVF route.”

Despite being a father of four, Ye wants, the source told In Touch, an exact copy of himself.

“He’s always been obsessed with achieving the perfect human specimen so he’s very excited to have Bianca consulting with doctors to figure out the best option,” the tipster tattled.

Kanye and Bianca exchanged vows in December 2022, but their marriage has been under the scanner since then because of the duo’s controversial antics.