 
Geo News

Katy Perry's new music video causes legal troubles

Katy Perry's new song 'Lifetimes' was released on August 9, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

August 14, 2024

Katy Perry's new music video faces legal action

An inquiry is being conducted against Katy Perry's hotly released song Lifetimes' music video.

The song's video was apparently filmed within the dunes on the islet of s'Espalmador, Spain, which is a preserved area that Balearic Islands tourism authorities say is 'highly valuable' ecologically because of the plants and animals that live there.

As per Rolling Stone, Dr. Luke & Vaughn Oliver, the producers of the song, are being investigated by the Spanish authorities for filming it without a permit in the protected area.

Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and the Natural Environment, in a press release claimed that the production company, who was responsible for the shoot, had failed to secure appropriate permission.

"In no case had the production company requested authorization from the Regional Ministry to carry out the filming," the statement read.

Moreover, the specific area under discussion is a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage-listed site.

39-year-old Katy, however, has not publicly responded to the investigation yet.

