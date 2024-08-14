Meghan Markle ‘at fault' as 18 people demand better life

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are blamed for their personality as staff keeps falling like dead flies.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have recently lost their chief of staff, Josh Kettler, are tough as employees.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "Well, it's certainly not a coincidence.

"Obviously they are very difficult to work for, and it's always in the sense it's always the worst possible sign.”

He added: "If people can't keep members of staff or household secretaries, advisors, and so forth, this invariably means that there's a clash of personalities, and if they've lost 18 people which doesn't actually surprise me.”

"I think it's definitely their fault, and not the fault of the these people who come in. And the interesting thing, of course, is that it's being suggested the latest casualty Josh Kettler is not leaving on account of the Columbia tour, which again, is worse, because it implies that he's leaving for another reason,” he continued.

The expert added: "You could imagine that it would have been a very good excuse. That looks very serious to me."