Mohammed bin Salman 'at risk of assassination' over Israel-Saudi normalisation: report

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a graduation ceremony for the 95th batch of cadets from the King Faisal Air Academy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 23, 2018. — Reuters

A report published in US-based news publication Politico has claimed that the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is at risk of assassination because of his push for normalisation of ties with Israel.

The report said the Saudi crown prince told members of US Congress that he was putting his life in danger by pursuing a grand bargain with the US and Israel that includes normalising Saudi-Israeli ties.

According to Politico, MBS, referencing the slain Egyptian leader Anwar Sadat — who was assassinated after making a peace deal with Israel — questioned, "What did the US do to protect him?"

He also opened up about the threats he is facing in explaining why any such deal should include a true path to a Palestinian state, especially as the Gaza war has now intensified Arab fury against Israel.

The report said the discussion with MBS was revealed to Politico’s correspondent by a former US official briefed on the conversations and two other people with knowledge of them.

Despite the risks, the crown prince is willing to pursue the mega-deal with the US and Israel, viewing it as crucial to his country's future, according to the report.

However, the report adds that the Israeli government has been unwilling to incorporate a credible path to a Palestinian state in the agreement.

Earlier this year, amid an intense Israeli offensive against Palestinians in Gaza, Saudi Arabia told the US its position stands that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognised on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem and Israeli "aggression" on the Gaza Strip stops, the Saudi foreign ministry had said in a statement.

Before this, White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby had said that the Biden administration had received positive feedback that Saudi Arabia and Israel are willing to continue to have normalisation discussions.

In response to the White House, the kingdom stated to affirm its steadfast position on the Palestinian issue in the light of the comments attributed to Kirby, the ministry said.

— With additional input from Reuters