Kim Kardashian outshines Bianca Censor

Kim Kardashian is raising the temperature with style and success.

The Skims founder, 43, was spotted outdoors with her elder daughter, North, a day after her younger kids dined out with her ex-husband Kanye West's current spouse Bianca Censori on Tuesday.

Surprisingly, Bianca, 29, was spotted in yet another shocking outfit despite earlier warnings to Kanye, 47, where as per DailyMail, Kim had 'instructed' him 'to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids.'

Bianca seemed to comply initially in a fully covered skintight silver jumpsuit as she headed out for Easter dinner with Kanye and his kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm in April.

However, Bianca's recent outing showed her making yet another head-turner outfit as she bared her cleavage in a short strapless dress to grab dinner with the kids at the beachfront restaurant Nobu in Malibu.

Her look was complete with sheer leggings, strappy heels, and a slicked-back updo. As for Kanye, he wasn't spotted in the paparazzi images revealed by DailyMail.

She was joined for dinner by three of her stepchildren - Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five, and mother Alexandra Censori.



It seems Kim was giving a cue on how to do it right when she headed out in a white sultry dress the next day to sign a deal in Manhattan and spend time with her elder daughter without raising alarms.

In a picture uploaded by her stylist, Kim can be seen channeling her inner feminity in a white cropped blouse paired with a skirt held up by thin strings.



Kim was also spotted having fun dancing with 11-year-old North in a fan-posted video, offering a better look at Kim's outfit which was only a couple of tones lighter than Bianca's taupe outfit.