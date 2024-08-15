Travis Kelce headed for lawyer's office withTaylor Swift

 
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are facing ‘complications’ while making an official commitment

August 15, 2024

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are currently going back and forth with negotiations into how their married life will look like, amid their year-long relationship.

In an article published by Life & Style magazine it indicates, its being reported that the Grammy award winner, Swift won't walk down the aisle until the couple has finalized their prenup.

As the couple is declared themselves unofficially engaged, an insider shared to the outlet, “There’s just no way Taylor would walk down the aisle without a prenup.”

As of right now the complication faced by the pair, is their massive amounts of money, and the source explained, “The formalities are just their schedules that have gotten in the way, as well as the logistics of a prenup, which is obviously complicated by the vast amounts of money involved on both sides.”

Before concluding, the insider told the outlet, “This is a lot further along than either Taylor or Travis would care to admit, since they’ve considered themselves unofficially engaged for a while and are both 100 percent committed to spending the rest of their lives together and starting a family.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kelce and Swift were first romantically linked in July 2023. Swift reportedly has a net worth of more than $1 billion, while Kelce's worth is estimated at $70 million.

