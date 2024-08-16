 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez sends subtle message to Ben Affleck amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez seemed to show Ben Affleck what he's missing on his 52nd birthday

By
Web Desk
|

August 16, 2024

Jennifer Lopez sends subtle message to Ben Affleck amid divorce
Jennifer Lopez sends subtle message to Ben Affleck amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez seemed to send a message to ex Ben Affleck.

On Instagram, Lopez chose to ignore acknowledging Affleck's 52nd birthday, opting instead to post a series of glamorous photos.

Lopez posted pictures, taken last month during her own 55th birthday celebrations in the Hamptons.

Jennifer Lopez seemed to show Ben Affleck what hes missing on his 52nd birthday
Jennifer Lopez seemed to show Ben Affleck what he's missing on his 52nd birthday

In the photos, the Atlas actress looks stunning in a sheer Dior gown.

The timing and content of the post seemed to be a subtle statement to show Affleck what he's missing.

The post post received significant attention from fans and followers, focusing solely on her rather than any birthday wishes for Affleck.

One commented, "Love you with my whole heart," while another called Lopez, "Most beautiful."

"You are our sunshine in a human being," the third comment read.

Amid ongoing reports of an imminent divorce between the duo, Affleck celebrated his 52nd birthday with a low-key celebration.

Unlike Lopez's recent extravagant birthday bash, Affleck opted for a more intimate gathering with close friends and family.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight, "Ben is planning to keep things intimate for his birthday and spend it with close friends and family."

'Emily in Paris' star Lucas Bravo abandoned Gabriel look for THIS reason
'Emily in Paris' star Lucas Bravo abandoned Gabriel look for THIS reason
Blake Lively's 2016 ‘uncomfortable' interview resurfaces sparking controversy
Blake Lively's 2016 ‘uncomfortable' interview resurfaces sparking controversy
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce go the extra mile to make romance work: Source
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce go the extra mile to make romance work: Source
Diego Luna shares big update about 'Andor' s2
Diego Luna shares big update about 'Andor' s2
Matthew Perry was ‘constantly' injected with drugs by assistant on death day video
Matthew Perry was ‘constantly' injected with drugs by assistant on death day
Adele gushes over 'absolutely amazing' Chappell Roan
Adele gushes over 'absolutely amazing' Chappell Roan
Halle Berry reflects on menopause journey: 'be fearless'
Halle Berry reflects on menopause journey: 'be fearless'
Miranda Lambert follows in husband's footsteps: Source
Miranda Lambert follows in husband's footsteps: Source