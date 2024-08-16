Jennifer Lopez sends subtle message to Ben Affleck amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez seemed to send a message to ex Ben Affleck.

On Instagram, Lopez chose to ignore acknowledging Affleck's 52nd birthday, opting instead to post a series of glamorous photos.

Lopez posted pictures, taken last month during her own 55th birthday celebrations in the Hamptons.

Jennifer Lopez seemed to show Ben Affleck what he's missing on his 52nd birthday

In the photos, the Atlas actress looks stunning in a sheer Dior gown.

The timing and content of the post seemed to be a subtle statement to show Affleck what he's missing.

The post post received significant attention from fans and followers, focusing solely on her rather than any birthday wishes for Affleck.

One commented, "Love you with my whole heart," while another called Lopez, "Most beautiful."

"You are our sunshine in a human being," the third comment read.

Amid ongoing reports of an imminent divorce between the duo, Affleck celebrated his 52nd birthday with a low-key celebration.

Unlike Lopez's recent extravagant birthday bash, Affleck opted for a more intimate gathering with close friends and family.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight, "Ben is planning to keep things intimate for his birthday and spend it with close friends and family."