Prince William set to issue official statement about Harry, Meghan tour?

Prince William is considering issuing a official statement to dissociate the Royal family from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ongoing Colombia tour.



Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn suggested that William wants to issue a statement distancing the Royal Family from the trip, but King Charles believes silence is the best approach to avoid giving them more publicity.

He shared how Sussexes can further damage their relationship with the Royal family with their international tours as they are seen as a defiant act against royal protocol and family sentiments.

He said, "The practical issue for King Charles and Prince William is how they should react if there was no risk that it would make things worse, William would like to issue a statement reminding everyone that Meghan and Harry's tour of Columbia is not in any way officially sanctioned, but his father King Charles is steadfast in his belief that silence is the best response."

"King Charles' communications team will certainly agree with him ignoring what Meghan and Harry do is now seen as vital to avoid giving them further publicity. Increasingly, Meghan and Harry are referred to as the outlaw royals,” Quinn added.

"Arranging these fake royal tours will make any chance of a reconciliation between Harry and his family even more remote,” he noted.

"In fact, King Charles and Prince William see the tour very much as Harry sticking two fingers up at royal protocol and family feelings."