Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new project applauded by expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently on a trip to Columbia to raise awareness about cyberbullying and how to tackle it.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accepted an invitation from the Vice President Francia Márquez and were welcomed at her residence in the heart of Bogotá on Thursday.

Royal expert Jennie Bond says its "easy to poke fun" at the couple but their work around cyberbullying deserves praise.

Sharing her thoughts on the Sussexes’ trip, she told OK!: “It’s becoming their signature look…arriving hand in hand, Harry looking pretty casual, Meghan looking sharp, stylish and glamorous.”

She noted: "So far it has all the hallmarks of a quasi-royal tour... An official welcome from the VP (a slight downgrade on a presidential welcome), a cultural event to follow... And then the serious business of the discussions about online dangers for children.”

She argued: “It’s all too easy to poke fun at them for doing this semi-royal stuff after they fled the life of working royals in the UK, but they are making us talk about the dangers of the internet to our children and looking for solutions. And that has to be applauded.”