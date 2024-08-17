Why Ben Affleck keeps his ring on amid split rumours

As divorce rumours between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck abound, the latter often wore his wedding rings in public casting doubts on split rumours.



Now however an insider knowledgeable about the matter said the Argo winner will keep wearing his marriage last marker until his estranged wife herself filed for the divorce at first.

“Ben’s vowed to let her file for divorce in her own time,” adding, “Until that happens, he’ll continue to wear his ring.”

Apart from this, the sources dish to Ok! Magazine the Oscar winner is “moving forward with his life.”

The main driving force behind this was his new home in L.A. as a tipster tattled, “He’s very happy to have a new home that fits him and his needs a whole lot better than the one he and J.Lo bought together.”

Comparing Ben’s views on his new and former home, the insider said, “He never felt comfortable in that place, it was way too huge and ostentatious for his taste.”

They spilled, “It’s a lot more low-key in design, and more his style, And it’s on a big chunk of land, more than a half-acre, so he has plenty of space to get outside with total privacy.”