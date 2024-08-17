 
Geo News

Why Ben Affleck keeps his ring on amid split rumours

Sources reveal the reason behind Ben Affleck wearing his ring in public amid looming divorce

By
Web Desk
|

August 17, 2024

Why Ben Affleck keeps his ring on amid split rumours
Why Ben Affleck keeps his ring on amid split rumours

As divorce rumours between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck abound, the latter often wore his wedding rings in public casting doubts on split rumours.

Now however an insider knowledgeable about the matter said the Argo winner will keep wearing his marriage last marker until his estranged wife herself filed for the divorce at first.

“Ben’s vowed to let her file for divorce in her own time,” adding, “Until that happens, he’ll continue to wear his ring.”

Apart from this, the sources dish to Ok! Magazine the Oscar winner is “moving forward with his life.”

The main driving force behind this was his new home in L.A. as a tipster tattled, “He’s very happy to have a new home that fits him and his needs a whole lot better than the one he and J.Lo bought together.”

Comparing Ben’s views on his new and former home, the insider said, “He never felt comfortable in that place, it was way too huge and ostentatious for his taste.”

They spilled, “It’s a lot more low-key in design, and more his style, And it’s on a big chunk of land, more than a half-acre, so he has plenty of space to get outside with total privacy.”

Prince Harry deviates from ‘royal behaviour' during Columbia trip with Meghan Markle video
Prince Harry deviates from ‘royal behaviour' during Columbia trip with Meghan Markle
Timothee Chalamet more focused on THIS amid Kylie Jenner romance: Report
Timothee Chalamet more focused on THIS amid Kylie Jenner romance: Report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new project applauded by expert video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new project applauded by expert
Ben Affleck respectful towards Jennifer Lopez as divorce looms: Source
Ben Affleck respectful towards Jennifer Lopez as divorce looms: Source
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send message to Royal family with PDA filled moments
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send message to Royal family with PDA filled moments
Taylor Swift's father wins hearts with sweet gesture during her Wembley concert video
Taylor Swift's father wins hearts with sweet gesture during her Wembley concert
Freddie Prinze Jr. teases reunion with 'She's All That' costar Rachael Leigh Cook
Freddie Prinze Jr. teases reunion with 'She's All That' costar Rachael Leigh Cook
Madonna 'obsessed' with Britney Spears social media posts: Report
Madonna 'obsessed' with Britney Spears social media posts: Report