Prince William planning 'treat' for Kate Middleton?

Kate Middleton and Prince William are expected to plan a romantic trip without their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



According to a report by OK! magazine, it is possible that the Princess is up to joining William, in New York City on September 24 to attend his Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

The outlet, citing a royal insider, reported Kate Middleton is ‘very excited’ to be getting back in the swing of royal duties.

The source further said, “They’ve been craving the chance to get away and have some fun, so this serves as a perfect opportunity to do just that.

“Being away from the kids and holed up in a ritzy hotel will be a treat, plus they love New York and its energy.”

Prince William has been Kate’s ‘absolute rock’, the source claimed and added “He’s taken on more household duties, been caring for the kids, juggling more responsibilities.”

Also, Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis has brought the royal couple ‘so much closer together’. “They take nothing for granted.”