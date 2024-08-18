 
Geo News

Prince William planning 'treat' for Kate Middleton?

Prince William and Kate Middleton will likely embark on romantic trip

By
Web Desk
|

August 18, 2024

Prince William planning 'treat' for Kate Middleton?

Kate Middleton and Prince William are expected to plan a romantic trip without their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to a report by OK! magazine, it is possible that the Princess is up to joining William, in New York City on September 24 to attend his Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

The outlet, citing a royal insider, reported Kate Middleton is ‘very excited’ to be getting back in the swing of royal duties.

The source further said, “They’ve been craving the chance to get away and have some fun, so this serves as a perfect opportunity to do just that.

“Being away from the kids and holed up in a ritzy hotel will be a treat, plus they love New York and its energy.”

Prince William has been Kate’s ‘absolute rock’, the source claimed and added “He’s taken on more household duties, been caring for the kids, juggling more responsibilities.”

Also, Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis has brought the royal couple ‘so much closer together’. “They take nothing for granted.”

Matthew Perry's doctor 'creeped out' patient in chilling encounter: Report
Matthew Perry's doctor 'creeped out' patient in chilling encounter: Report
La La Anthony talks about keeping her ex husband's last name after split
La La Anthony talks about keeping her ex husband's last name after split
Selena Gomez takes cover as Benny Blanco engagement rumours heat up video
Selena Gomez takes cover as Benny Blanco engagement rumours heat up
Robert De Niro receives sweet 81st birthday tribute from daughter
Robert De Niro receives sweet 81st birthday tribute from daughter
French legendary actor Alain Delon laid to rest at 88
French legendary actor Alain Delon laid to rest at 88
Robert Pattinson gets heartfelt tribute during Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' video
Robert Pattinson gets heartfelt tribute during Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'
Prince Andrew faces another major blow amid rift with King Charles over Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew faces another major blow amid rift with King Charles over Royal Lodge
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes shows off matching gear with Patrick at NFL game
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes shows off matching gear with Patrick at NFL game