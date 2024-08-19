 
Geo News

Dakota Johnson gives major hint of her relationship with Chris Martin

The actress dismissed split rumors with her sweet gesture

By
Web Desk
|

August 19, 2024

Dakota Johnson gives major hint of her relationship with Chris Martin
Dakota Johnson gives major hint of her relationship with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson was spotted wearing a band on her left ring finger following rumors of split from fiance Chris Martin.

On Friday, August 16, during an outing with friends, Jeremy Allen White and Blake Lee in Malibu, California, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress was seen flaunting her engagement ring, seemingly hinting that they are still together.

In the pictures circulating on social media, the 34-year-old actress can be seen wearing an oversized coat and jeans paired with her emerald ring on her ring finger.

Dakota Johnson gives major hint of her relationship with Chris Martin

The snap came after the rumors about Johnson and the Coldplay frontman’s break-up surfaced on August 16.

However, a representative for Johnson's statement clarified that the Cha Cha Real Smooth actress and the 47-year-old singer are still a couple, as per People Magazine.

Moreover, the couple was last seen together in June at the Glastonbury Festival.

“They’ve had ups and downs, but now they’re definitely back on," a tipster told the outlet at the time.

It is pertinent to mention that Johnson and Martin first sparked dating rumors in 2017.

Taylor Swift outshines Kanye West again?
Taylor Swift outshines Kanye West again?
Reese Witherspoon pens down a heartfelt note for mom Betty
Reese Witherspoon pens down a heartfelt note for mom Betty
Ryan Reynolds answers key 'Deadpool & Wolverine' question
Ryan Reynolds answers key 'Deadpool & Wolverine' question
Prince Andrew gets summer treat as Royal Lodge slips out of hand video
Prince Andrew gets summer treat as Royal Lodge slips out of hand
Tom Brady reveals parenting challenges with Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady reveals parenting challenges with Gisele Bundchen
Halle Berry files for sole custody of son Maceo one year after finalizing divorce
Halle Berry files for sole custody of son Maceo one year after finalizing divorce
Channing Tatum reveals a hidden talent of Taylor Swift video
Channing Tatum reveals a hidden talent of Taylor Swift
Prince Harry ‘authentic' personality backfires with Britons video
Prince Harry ‘authentic' personality backfires with Britons