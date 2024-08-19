Meghan Markle, Prince Harry join student dancers on the floor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are currently in Colombia on four-day visit, arrived at Unidad Recreativa El Vallado in Cali to join Jóvenes en Cali, a youth organization in the city.



Upon their arrival, the royal couple received a warm and enthusiastic welcome, as their visit opened with various salsa and hip hop performances.

They also joined the student dancers on the floor towards the end of the musical segment.

Following the dance performances, the Duke and Duchess took the time to speak directly with the youth, listening to their personal stories and learning about the challenges they face and the successes they have achieved through music and dance.

Prince Harry addressed the group, telling the young attendees, “I hope you understand how much your actions impact the people and children in your communities. The path you’ve chosen will inspire and drive change for hundreds, even thousands, of young people.”

The Duchess also praised the students for prioritizing art as a means to support their mental health, expressing how proud she was of their efforts.