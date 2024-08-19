Meg Ryan speaks highly of Taylor Swift amid ‘Eras Tour'

Meg Ryan has enthroned Taylor Swift as the ‘queen’ as she attended her Eras Tour in Wembley, London.



Taking to Instagram, the You’ve Got Mail actress shared a photo of herself holding her daughter Daisy's hand, showcasing beaded friendship bracelets from the concert.

In the caption, the 62-year-old actress wrote, “Last night at Wembley... WOW. Thank you, @taylorswift. You're the hands down the Queen!"

The actress was among the star-studded audience at Taylor's Eras Tour show over the weekend. The singer, on other hand, has yet to respond Ryan's praise.

Besides Ryan, numerous other celebrities attended the concert in London including Suki Waterhouse, who was also part of the Anti-Hero singer’s opening act on Saturday.

Other notable attendees were Sharon Osbourne, Florence Welch, Idris Elba, Charisma Carpenter, and Maya Thompson.

The Delicate hitmaker is next set to perform at Wembley Stadium on Monday night and then on Tuesday i.e. August 20.

Taylor would take a few months off before kicking off the final North American leg of Eras Tour in Miami on October 18.