Prince Harry faces crisis of identity as former aide expresses concerns

Prince Harry recently wrapped up his second ‘faux-royal’ trip with Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

August 19, 2024

Prince Harry seems to be facing a crisis of purpose as he approaches his 40th birthday, a former aide reveal shocking concerns.

The aide spoke to The Times to express concerns about the Duke of Susex’s life, claiming that he lacks direction since he stepped back from royal duties and moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle.

Despite his work with the Invictus Games and his role as a father, the aide described Harry's current situation as "woolly" and wondered if he is questioning his future path.

They said, "What is the purpose of Prince Harry and what is Prince Harry’s purpose. He loved the army and was very good at his job.”

“The work with Invictus is great and fatherhood was the role he most wanted, so perhaps those are enough for him. But everything else is a bit woolly.

“I always thought he wanted more from life. I can’t help but think he must be wondering, ‘Where do I go from here?’"

Meanwhile, Harry just wrapped up his second ‘faux-royal’ international tour with wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. 

