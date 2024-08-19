How Priyanka Chopra is making Nick Jonas a better actor?

Nick Jonas has opened up about his wife Priyanka Chopra helping him get ready for his film roles.

In an interview with E! News, Nick shared that Priyanka plays a crucial role in his preparation process.

The actor, who has been making strides in acting alongside his music career, praised Priyanka's skills.

He said, "I've got a pretty good scene partner at home."

"By pretty good, I mean like, world class, so that's always nice," Nick added.

The member of Jonas Brothers band highlighted their creative collaboration, saying, "We just talk about, you know, characters. It's great to stay creative at home, and then you can bring that into the workspace."

The Bajirao Mastani actress' support has been particularly valuable for Nick's latest role in the drama, The Good Half, where he plays Renn Wheeland, a man returning to his hometown for his mother's funeral.

Notably, Priyanka has also praised Nick's performance in the film, calling him "phenomenal" on her Instagram.

It is worth mentioning that the actor is now gearing up for his next project, Power Ballad, a musical comedy directed by John Carney.