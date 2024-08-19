 
Geo News

How Prince William, Kate Middleton reduce screen time for their kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently had a 'wholesome family day' with their children

By
Web Desk
|

August 19, 2024

How Prince William, Kate Middleton reduce screen time for their kids

The Prince and Princess of Wales have revealed a unique approach to keeping their children away from the screens.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who shares three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are known for their commitment to a balanced family life.

As reported by MailOnline, the royal couple recently took their children to the Gone Wild Festival in Norfolk, where they engaged in a lively Nerf battle.

The event, filled with toy guns, smoke bombs, and playful competition, provided the royal family a "wholesome family day like any other normal family" according to the organizer of the event.

The children eagerly joined in the action, with even Kate Middleton, who is fighting cancer, grabbing a Nerf gun and playing alongside her kids.

The organizer told the outlet, "the Princess of Wales grabbed a Nerf gun, ran around, and played stuck in the mud with her children. Prince Louis was shouting with glee, 'Come on, Nerf or nothing. Let's do this!' I'm still in awe of what a memorable experience we had."

This outing reflects Prince William and Kate Middleton's intentional approach to reducing digital distractions for their kids.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle scream desperation for imminent Royal return video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle scream desperation for imminent Royal return
Ashley Park says it's 'crazy to be the woman' she is now
Ashley Park says it's 'crazy to be the woman' she is now
Channing Tatum shows affection to Zoe Kravitz at 'Blink Twice' photo call
Channing Tatum shows affection to Zoe Kravitz at 'Blink Twice' photo call
Meghan Markle set to begin peace talks with King Charles
Meghan Markle set to begin peace talks with King Charles
How Priyanka Chopra is making Nick Jonas a better actor?
How Priyanka Chopra is making Nick Jonas a better actor?
Bachelor's Ben Higgins and wife Jessica Clarke to welcome first child video
Bachelor's Ben Higgins and wife Jessica Clarke to welcome first child
King Charles issues public statement as internet goes crazy over Meghan Markle viral dance video video
King Charles issues public statement as internet goes crazy over Meghan Markle viral dance video
Suki Waterhouse expresses gratitude to Taylor Swift for ‘once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity
Suki Waterhouse expresses gratitude to Taylor Swift for ‘once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity