How Prince William, Kate Middleton reduce screen time for their kids

The Prince and Princess of Wales have revealed a unique approach to keeping their children away from the screens.



Prince William and Kate Middleton, who shares three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are known for their commitment to a balanced family life.

As reported by MailOnline, the royal couple recently took their children to the Gone Wild Festival in Norfolk, where they engaged in a lively Nerf battle.

The event, filled with toy guns, smoke bombs, and playful competition, provided the royal family a "wholesome family day like any other normal family" according to the organizer of the event.

The children eagerly joined in the action, with even Kate Middleton, who is fighting cancer, grabbing a Nerf gun and playing alongside her kids.

The organizer told the outlet, "the Princess of Wales grabbed a Nerf gun, ran around, and played stuck in the mud with her children. Prince Louis was shouting with glee, 'Come on, Nerf or nothing. Let's do this!' I'm still in awe of what a memorable experience we had."

This outing reflects Prince William and Kate Middleton's intentional approach to reducing digital distractions for their kids.