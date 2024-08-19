‘Boy Meets World’ alum Danielle Fishel battling breast cancer at 43

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel has been diagnosed with breast cancer but insists that she is going to be fine.



The actress announced the news in a recent episode of the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, which she cohosts with former costars Rider Strong and Will Friedle.

“I would like to share something with our listeners, something that Rider and Will were two of the first people I told the news to,” Fishel began.

“I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer. It is very, very, very early. It’s technically stage zero. To be specific, just because I like too much information all the time, I was diagnosed with high-grade DCIS with micro-invasion.”

Going forward, Fishel reiterated that it is still in the early stage and manageable with surgery.

“I’m going to be fine. I’m having surgery to remove it,” Fishel added. “I’m going to be on some follow-up treatment. I’ve had to make a lot of decisions over the last couple of days.”

Fishel elaborated that her motivation behind sharing her experience with everyone is to encourage them to get mammograms done when their appointments are due or book one if they have not had one before.

“If you have to find out you have cancer, find out at stage zero if possible,” she futher noted.

She further stated that while she doesn't have 'all the answers yet,' she does plan to meet with an oncologist and radiation therapist among other medical experts.

Fishel revealed that she first shared the news with her husband Jensen Karp—with whom she shares sons Adler, 5, and Keaton, 2— and her parents and brother.