Naomi Osaka slams pregnancy rumors recalling her 'traumatic' experience

Naomi Osaka just shut off all pregnancy rumors.

Taking to her social media account on TikTok she detailed her plans about future pregnancies and how much she struggled with her first one.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion posted the video in response to a pervious video on the platform that questioned whether or not if she was pregnant and sent her well-wishes.

"I just wanna say, I'm not preggos, but if I was, I wouldn't want many more," she stated in the rather casual themed video, adding, "because giving birth was traumatic. But thank you, though, for your blessings."

Osaka welcomed her only daughter and child, named Shai, with rapper Cordae in July 2023, and has also previously discussed her struggles with pregnancy.

After giving birth to Shai, the Japanese tennis player told ESPN how she had an "itch to want to play again" since she was not able to travel or train for months.

“I definitely only know this world, the tennis world, and just being away from that for a long time, it was new for me,” Osaka told the outlet at that time.