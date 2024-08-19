 
Geo News

Naomi Osaka slams pregnancy rumors recalling her 'traumatic' experience

Naomi Osaka denied being pregnant as she remembered the struggles she went through previously

By
Web Desk
|

August 19, 2024

Naomi Osaka slams pregnancy rumors recalling her traumatic experience
Naomi Osaka slams pregnancy rumors recalling her 'traumatic' experience 

Naomi Osaka just shut off all pregnancy rumors.

Taking to her social media account on TikTok she detailed her plans about future pregnancies and how much she struggled with her first one.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion posted the video in response to a pervious video on the platform that questioned whether or not if she was pregnant and sent her well-wishes.

"I just wanna say, I'm not preggos, but if I was, I wouldn't want many more," she stated in the rather casual themed video, adding, "because giving birth was traumatic. But thank you, though, for your blessings."

Osaka welcomed her only daughter and child, named Shai, with rapper Cordae in July 2023, and has also previously discussed her struggles with pregnancy.

After giving birth to Shai, the Japanese tennis player told ESPN how she had an "itch to want to play again" since she was not able to travel or train for months.

“I definitely only know this world, the tennis world, and just being away from that for a long time, it was new for me,” Osaka told the outlet at that time.

Jennifer Lopez's absence seen as 'positive' for Ben Affleck: Insider
Jennifer Lopez's absence seen as 'positive' for Ben Affleck: Insider
How Prince William, Kate Middleton reduce screen time for their kids video
How Prince William, Kate Middleton reduce screen time for their kids
‘Boy Meets World' alum Danielle Fishel battling breast cancer at 43
‘Boy Meets World' alum Danielle Fishel battling breast cancer at 43
Beyoncé, Jay-Z step out for rare romantic date at Big Apple
Beyoncé, Jay-Z step out for rare romantic date at Big Apple
Chappell Roan's debut album nears top spot on Billboard 200
Chappell Roan's debut album nears top spot on Billboard 200
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle scream desperation for imminent Royal return video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle scream desperation for imminent Royal return
Ashley Park says it's 'crazy to be the woman' she is now
Ashley Park says it's 'crazy to be the woman' she is now
Channing Tatum shows affection to Zoe Kravitz at 'Blink Twice' photo call
Channing Tatum shows affection to Zoe Kravitz at 'Blink Twice' photo call