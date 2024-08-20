Fans predict Hailey Bieber will announce baby's arrival on THIS day

Hailey Bieber has fueled speculations that she may have already given birth to her first child with Justin Bieber.



On Sunday, Hailey posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories, according to The Sun report, which many fans interpreted as a hint about their baby.

In her post, Hailey shared a throwback photo while promoting her beauty Rhode Skin.

She added the message, "We have a surprise," along with emojis.

This led fans to believe she might be subtly announcing the arrival of their baby.

On the other hand, fans have also notes that Hailey's recent social media activity has been limited to older content or posts related to her beauty brand Rhode.

The most recent new post on her account was on August 1, which prompted one fan to comment, "We are all patiently waiting to announce your baby’s birth!! I can’t wait to hear about the little human... that’s if you choose to share this with us. Wishing you both health and love."

Notably, Hailey recently posted Rhode Skin’s announcement about its pop-up tour.

Hailey, Justin Bieber fans think the baby announcement will take place in Toronto

The Rhode Booth, which has toured Palm Springs, Los Angeles, Miami, London, and Ibiza, is set to visit Toronto on August 20.

Now, fans are speculating that Hailey might use the event to reveal news about her baby.