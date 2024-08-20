 
Geo News

Fans predict Hailey Bieber will announce baby's arrival on THIS day

Hailey Bieber hints at baby arrival with cryptic message

By
Web Desk
|

August 20, 2024

Fans predict Hailey Bieber will announce baby's arrival on THIS day

Hailey Bieber has fueled speculations that she may have already given birth to her first child with Justin Bieber.

On Sunday, Hailey posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories, according to The Sun report, which many fans interpreted as a hint about their baby.

In her post, Hailey shared a throwback photo while promoting her beauty Rhode Skin.

She added the message, "We have a surprise," along with emojis.

This led fans to believe she might be subtly announcing the arrival of their baby.

On the other hand, fans have also notes that Hailey's recent social media activity has been limited to older content or posts related to her beauty brand Rhode.

Fans predict Hailey Bieber will announce babys arrival on THIS day

The most recent new post on her account was on August 1, which prompted one fan to comment, "We are all patiently waiting to announce your baby’s birth!! I can’t wait to hear about the little human... that’s if you choose to share this with us. Wishing you both health and love."

Notably, Hailey recently posted Rhode Skin’s announcement about its pop-up tour.

Hailey, Justin Bieber fans think the baby announcement will take place in Toronto
Hailey, Justin Bieber fans think the baby announcement will take place in Toronto

The Rhode Booth, which has toured Palm Springs, Los Angeles, Miami, London, and Ibiza, is set to visit Toronto on August 20.

Now, fans are speculating that Hailey might use the event to reveal news about her baby.

King Charles 'disappoints' Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward
King Charles 'disappoints' Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward
Pip Edwards drops bombshell about career after resuming work
Pip Edwards drops bombshell about career after resuming work
Paris Hilton expresses sadness while showcasing burnt items post surviving fire video
Paris Hilton expresses sadness while showcasing burnt items post surviving fire
Dave Hughes loses cool over not getting 2024 Logies invitation video
Dave Hughes loses cool over not getting 2024 Logies invitation
Here's how Selena Gomez reacted to landing a role in 'Emilia Perez' video
Here's how Selena Gomez reacted to landing a role in 'Emilia Perez'
Michael Madsen detained in Malibu on domestic violence charge
Michael Madsen detained in Malibu on domestic violence charge
Kate Middleton, Prince William issue new statement amid summer break
Kate Middleton, Prince William issue new statement amid summer break
Meghan Markle faces massive backlash over latest move
Meghan Markle faces massive backlash over latest move