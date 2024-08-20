Lindsay Lohan updates fans on ‘Freakier Friday' filming

Lindsay Lohan has updated her fans regarding the filming of her upcoming sequel of Freaky Friday, titled, Freakier Friday.



The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram and confirmed the filming will wrap this week.

In an emotional post, the Mean Girls actress wrote, "It’s our last Monday on the set of #freakierfriday and my heart is so full.”

She went on to say, "It’s been such a great time making this film. The wonderful cast, crew and everyone from @disneystudios have invested so much time and love into making this movie! Thank you to all of you!”

Lindsay Lohan will reprise her role in the ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel

"I’m so grateful to have made this film, a story of family, mothers and their children and a film filled with love, laughter and a ton of heart!," she wrote.

Lindsay also spoke highly of Jamie Lee Curtis, her on-screen mother in the film, for bringing "so much joy" to the shoot.

She said, "It has been a pleasure to work with my dear friend @jamieleecurtis who brings so much joy to our set everyday and she has made this all the more special!"

The actress along with Curtis will reprise her role in the highly anticipated sequel to Disney's 2003 body swap comedy film.

Freakier Friday is scheduled to release in 2025.