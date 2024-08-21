Kate Hudson reveals everything that happened in lavish Vegas getaway

Kate Hudson reveals everything that happened in her recent luxurious Vegas getaway

Kate Hudson is spilling the beans on everything that happened in Vegas recently with a cheeky caption.



The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star gave the popular Vegas slogan a little cheeky spin in her recent Tuesday post as she dropped more than a dozen snaps of what happened in Vegas, notoriously known as Sin City.

“What happens in Vegas, ends up on Instagram? Quick and fun road trip stop over,” Hudson captioned the carousel of 15 pictures.

Hudson, 45, uploaded several snaps from her stay at Fontainebleau Las Vegas with her musician fiancé Danny Fujikawa, 38, and their 5-year-old daughter Rani.

She also gave her 18 million followers a sneak peek inside their massive suite with sweeping views of the Las Vegas skyline.

Hudson also dropped some hilarious candid snaps of her fiance in the background, who appears to be undressed but crouching down to pull his bottoms up.

Hudson was dressed in a blue cheetah-print two-piece bathsuit in most pictures. In one snap, she threw on a white crochet dress over her bathsuit.



She also captured a moment while dining out at a luxurious dining establishment in Vegas.

Hudson previously enjoyed a tropical vacation across Europe last month with Fujikawa as they celebrated his 38th birthday.



The couple started dating in 2016 and got engaged in September 2021.

The Almost Famous actress also shares son Ryder, 20, with ex husband Chris Robinson, and one son Bingham, 12, with musician Matt Bellamy.